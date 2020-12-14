Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $365.00.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $450.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.44. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $452.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,917 shares of company stock worth $31,419,029 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 80.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $750,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

