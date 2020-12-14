Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TPB. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $43.85 on Friday. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.34 million, a PE ratio of 137.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.74 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $14,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco.

