TrueChain Reaches Market Cap of $14.67 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $14.67 million and $3.05 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinBene, OKEx and Bithumb. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00065162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00419478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00020451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $534.21 or 0.02790183 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Bithumb, ZB.COM and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

