Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tronox from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tronox from $7.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.80.

TROX stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.61 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.34 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 96,846.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $12,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $5,414,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $5,577,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at about $4,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

