Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.69-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. Trinseo also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.88-2.14 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Trinseo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinseo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trinseo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.87. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinseo will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $847,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

