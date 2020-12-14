Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.95

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 159,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Trebia Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

