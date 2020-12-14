Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCL.A. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday.

TCL.A opened at C$22.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.75. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$9.50 and a 12-month high of C$22.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

