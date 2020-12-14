Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $1,008,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.2% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 73,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 37,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $106.34 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $109.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.96 and a 200-day moving average of $94.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

