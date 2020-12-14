Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 7,211 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $45,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

XEL opened at $65.00 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

