Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 7,045 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,431,000 after buying an additional 1,670,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,556 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 950,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,729,000 after purchasing an additional 695,527 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,785,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,388.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 291,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTWO stock opened at $190.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $191.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.14.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.