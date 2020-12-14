Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 2,418 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Pfizer by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 39,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 152,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $41.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $228.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

