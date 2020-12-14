Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 166,629 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 427,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,150,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 51,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 543.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,636,000 after purchasing an additional 616,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $106.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $114.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.76.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

