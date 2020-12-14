Townsquare Capital LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after buying an additional 694,581 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 805.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 584,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,445,000 after buying an additional 519,529 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42,415.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after buying an additional 489,477 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 772,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,236,000 after buying an additional 373,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

NYSE PNC opened at $143.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average of $113.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.