Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) by 68.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,141,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter.

NXTG opened at $66.16 on Monday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $67.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average of $59.20.

