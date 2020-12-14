Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 33,506 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.11.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $29.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

