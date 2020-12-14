Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 1,918 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $351.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.80 and a 200 day moving average of $332.21.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,115.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total transaction of $592,933.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,485. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

