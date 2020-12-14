Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 79,736 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,423,421 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,277,000 after buying an additional 209,933 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 16,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 46,664 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

WMT stock opened at $147.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 300,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $44,211,095.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,870,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,788,138 shares of company stock valued at $557,550,401. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

