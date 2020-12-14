Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 9,403 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

RTX opened at $72.89 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.