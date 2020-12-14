Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 281 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,878,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Amgen by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $227.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.12. The stock has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

