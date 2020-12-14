Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 2,774 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.87. The stock has a market cap of $200.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

