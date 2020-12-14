TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) PT Set at €40.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FP. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €41.83 ($49.21).

EPA FP opened at €37.02 ($43.55) on Thursday. TOTAL SE has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($58.04). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €32.30 and a 200-day moving average of €32.65.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

