Total (NYSE:TOT) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Total from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Total from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Total from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Total from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

TOT stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $119.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.57, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Total will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Total by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Total by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 160,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Total by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 348,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,859,000 after purchasing an additional 41,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Total by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 666,974 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 186,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

