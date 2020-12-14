Total (NYSE:TOT) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
TOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Total from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Total from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Total from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Total from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.
TOT stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $119.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.57, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Total by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Total by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 160,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Total by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 348,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,859,000 after purchasing an additional 41,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Total by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 666,974 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 186,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.
About Total
TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
