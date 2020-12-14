Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Toll Brothers reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted home sales gross margin improved annually due to a shift in the mix of deliveries and solid execution. Its Q4 orders grew 63% year over year in value and 68% in units. Potential revenues from backlog grew 21% year over year to $6.37 billion for fiscal 2020, the highest year-end level in 15 years. Shares of Toll Brothers have outperformed the industry in the past six months. It has been benefiting from focus on affordable luxury offerings, acquisitions and favorable housing momentum. However, rising building material and labor costs have been concerns. Its initial fiscal 2021 outlook for gross margins and average prices are below market expectations.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist raised shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.63.

NYSE:TOL opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.07. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $763,262.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,036,396.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $3,292,825. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

