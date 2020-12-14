Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Tiffany & Co. worth $46,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,550,000 after acquiring an additional 148,550 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $765,342.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 38,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $5,025,816.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,259.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

Shares of TIF opened at $131.22 on Monday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $103.89 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

