Thrive Token Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 96.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded 97.6% lower against the dollar. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $20,599.04 and $745.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00065162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00419478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00020451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.21 or 0.02790183 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.