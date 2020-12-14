Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) in the last few weeks:

12/2/2020 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $512.00 to $523.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $488.00 to $490.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/2/2020 – Thermo Fisher Scientific is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/9/2020 – Thermo Fisher Scientific is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $477.00 to $539.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $485.00 to $535.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $481.00 to $512.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $470.00 to $525.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $432.00 to $488.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $475.00 to $540.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $471.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $475.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.74. The company has a market cap of $186.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

