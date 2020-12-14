The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726,907 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $174,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,528 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 97.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $269,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 71.4% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $305,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,000 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies stock opened at $66.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.90, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $66.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.