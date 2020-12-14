The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in The Southern during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SO opened at $60.42 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,930 shares of company stock worth $2,492,565. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

