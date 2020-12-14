The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Given New $38.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NNWWF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The North West from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The North West from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of The North West from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of The North West stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43. The North West has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $27.36.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

