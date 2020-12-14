The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $23,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.71.

NYSE:HD opened at $265.50 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $285.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

