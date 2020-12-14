The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $264.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $284.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.71.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

