The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $35.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. The Gorman-Rupp has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.98 million during the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from The Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other The Gorman-Rupp news, Treasurer Angela M. Morehead sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $51,014.38. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $17,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $53,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter worth $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 253,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 806.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 107,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.