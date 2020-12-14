The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$21.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.35.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$25.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$18.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.80. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$35.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is -146.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

