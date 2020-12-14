The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $63,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $230.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

