The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $201.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $148.90 and a one year high of $239.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

