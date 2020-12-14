The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 174.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,026 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $171,631,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,578,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,033 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in The Allstate by 410.9% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,312,000 after acquiring an additional 964,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 42.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,257,000 after acquiring an additional 804,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.27.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $104.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.