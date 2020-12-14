Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TXN. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $160.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $167.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.83. The stock has a market cap of $147.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.2% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,068,000 after acquiring an additional 58,957 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 760.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 100,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 88,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

