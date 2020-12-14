Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $115.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.75. Teradyne has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $118.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

