Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TDC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.43.

TDC stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 118.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 14.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at $136,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at $236,000.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

