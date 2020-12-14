TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $27.50 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised TELUS from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on TELUS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.81.

Shares of TU opened at $20.10 on Thursday. TELUS has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirova bought a new position in TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in TELUS by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

