Telos (NYSE:TLS) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Telos (NYSE:TLS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TLS. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

NYSE:TLS opened at $20.19 on Monday. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at $479,283,210. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

