Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Telos in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Telos in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price target for the company.

NYSE TLS opened at $21.00 on Monday. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda purchased 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

