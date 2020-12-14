Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tele2 AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of TLTZY opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.46. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $748.67 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

