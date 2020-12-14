Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TCCO opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. Technical Communications has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 million, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.91.

About Technical Communications

Technical Communications Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale of communications security devices, systems and services. Its products include data and network encryption systems, secure radio, secure mobile phone, secure telephone and fax, and custom cryptography.

