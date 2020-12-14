Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 6,250 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Align Technology worth $17,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 34,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5,286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $507.08 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $524.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $471.18 and a 200 day moving average of $340.53.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

