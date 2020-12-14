Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 23,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock opened at $147.00 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.17 and its 200-day moving average is $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total value of $60,968,315.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,412,263.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,788,138 shares of company stock valued at $557,550,401 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.