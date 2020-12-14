Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $22.79 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,563 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after buying an additional 328,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,884,000 after buying an additional 153,972 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Chevron by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,870,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,968,000 after buying an additional 215,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,795,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,889,000 after buying an additional 190,480 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.36.

Shares of CVX opened at $92.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.99. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $172.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

