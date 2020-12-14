Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $19.04 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $19,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $104.03 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $107.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.