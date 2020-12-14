Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $19.03 Million Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4,195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,185,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $120.98 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.02 and a 200 day moving average of $113.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.