Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,618 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,335 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in FedEx by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.92.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,753.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $289.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.